Lossless (LSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.23 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $897,723.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

