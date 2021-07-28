Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lifted by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.61 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

