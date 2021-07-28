Lua Swap (LUA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $32,385.00

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

