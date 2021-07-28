Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) vs. StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Critical Review

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13%

50.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and StageZero Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 1,354.34 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.61 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.43 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lucira Health and StageZero Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lucira Health presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Lucira Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Lucira Health beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

