Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.86. Lufax shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 45,223 shares.

LU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Lufax alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Lufax by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 659,107 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $3,959,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.