Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $391.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $405.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.93.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.