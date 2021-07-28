Lumber Liquidators (LL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LL opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $550.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

