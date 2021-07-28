Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.