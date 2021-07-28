Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 3.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 4,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 498,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYEL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.