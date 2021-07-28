M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading Up 7.2%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.78 and last traded at $62.74. Approximately 2,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

Several research analysts have commented on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 354,519 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

