Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,410,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,983,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $164.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

