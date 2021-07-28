Maecenas (ART) Hits Market Capitalization of $237,575.36

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $237,575.36 and $76.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00745787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

