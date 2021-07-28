Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.62. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.12. 134,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,401,000 after buying an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.