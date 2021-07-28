Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.62. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.12. 134,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,401,000 after buying an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

