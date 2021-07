MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNGPY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1.79 price target on shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

