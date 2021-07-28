Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.67.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock traded up $11.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.46. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

