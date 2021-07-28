Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $172.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $145.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.46. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.94.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
