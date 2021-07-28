Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $172.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $145.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.46. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

