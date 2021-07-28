Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Short Interest Update

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MNSF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Mansfelder Metals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Mansfelder Metals Company Profile
