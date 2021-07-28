Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter.

TSE MFC opened at C$23.88 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.92.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

