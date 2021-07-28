Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $27.02

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $28.71. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 27,031 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

