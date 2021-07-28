Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $27.02

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $28.71. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 27,031 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 4.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.