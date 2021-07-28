Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.