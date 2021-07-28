Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE MPC opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
