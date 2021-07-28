Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Down 78.7% in July

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the June 30th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,747,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MCOA stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,027,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,241,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Marijuana Company of America has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
Marijuana Company of America Company Profile
