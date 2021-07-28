Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Down 78.7% in July

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the June 30th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,747,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MCOA stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,027,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,241,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Marijuana Company of America has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Marijuana Company of America Company Profile

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp and hemp-derived consumer products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States and internationally. The company's hempSMART products include hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product that combines hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream for muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink.

