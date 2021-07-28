Marlin (POND) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.28 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $43.28 million and $4.59 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

