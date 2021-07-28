Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone Sells 17,858 Shares

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 199,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 603.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 80,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

