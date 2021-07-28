Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Raised to $300.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Shares of MASI traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.76. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Masimo by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

