Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Up 197.3% in July

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 197.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 71,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.47.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
