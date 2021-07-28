Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Up 197.3% in July

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 197.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 71,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.47.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

