Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Materialise has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. On average, analysts expect Materialise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.