Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Materialise has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. On average, analysts expect Materialise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 0.55.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.