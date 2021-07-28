MAX Exchange Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16,995.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $534,291.29 and $16,995.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.37 or 0.99888243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.89 or 0.00963201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00341136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00376714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00064023 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004111 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.