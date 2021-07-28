Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) shares rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.41 and last traded at C$43.68. Approximately 78,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 166,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.65.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

