Maxim Integrated Products Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,672 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,523% compared to the average daily volume of 140 put options.

MXIM opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

