Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86,061 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Maximus worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

MMS opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.