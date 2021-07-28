MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,263,470 shares of company stock valued at $754,995,123. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.39. 528,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,614,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.