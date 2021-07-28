MBL Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $108.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,746.60. 134,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,453.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,710.29.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

