McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded McPhy Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of MPHYF remained flat at $$20.04 on Wednesday. McPhy Energy has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

