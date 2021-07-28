Medallia (MDLA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

7/27/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

7/26/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.60 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/26/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.60 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2021 – Medallia had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $33.59 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

7/16/2021 – Medallia is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Medallia had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Medallia had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 –

6/2/2021 – Medallia had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Medallia stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 529,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,541. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Get Medallia Inc alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,778. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medallia by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.