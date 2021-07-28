Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Up 175.0% in July

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.15 price objective for the company.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

