Medifast (MED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Medifast to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Medifast has set its FY 2021 guidance at 12.690-14.140 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.69-$14.14 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MED opened at $274.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

