Medpace Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.98.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.03. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,304,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,380,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,459 shares of company stock valued at $43,690,052. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Medpace by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Medpace by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Medpace by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

