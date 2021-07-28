Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $23,701.83 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $23,701.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total value of $1,538,245.08.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $1,862,818.56.

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.69. The stock had a trading volume of 235,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.03. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.98.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

