Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.90 target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 253,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,416. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The business’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

