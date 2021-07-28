Meme Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Meme has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $471.46 or 0.01184317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00377088 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002577 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002315 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

