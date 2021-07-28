Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0699 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $9,101.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

