Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,101 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $336,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

MRK stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 296,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,706,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

