Merculet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $145,143.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $145,143.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.22 or 0.99416167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00789131 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

