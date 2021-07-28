Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Meridian has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 19.70%. Analysts forecast that Meridian will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

