Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.550-$19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 490,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

