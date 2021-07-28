Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.550-$19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.
NYSE:MTH traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 490,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62.
In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
