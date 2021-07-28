Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €9.00 by Warburg Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.69 ($11.40).

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.