MEXC Token (MEXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $113.00

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, MEXC Token has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. MEXC Token has a market capitalization of $103,272.70 and $113.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEXC Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MEXC Token Coin Profile

MEXC Token (MEXC) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 coins. MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @mexc_life and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life . The official website for MEXC Token is mexc.life . The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

MEXC Token Coin Trading

