Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 58,705 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. Coupang accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $21,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 56,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. reduced their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

