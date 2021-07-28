Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 58,830 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,000. Logitech International accounts for approximately 3.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 82,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,753. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.40.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

